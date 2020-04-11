16 people discharged from quarantine in Srinagar

Sixteen more people in Srinagar, who were suspected to have coronavirus infection, were discharged on Saturday after they completed the quarantine period. "16 more people have been discharged after completing their two-week quarantine in Srinagar. They had been quarantined under the suspicion of having been infected with the coronavirus," said the District Administration.

The administration further said that the total number of persons discharged from the administrative quarantine so far is now 1,827. As per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Jammu and Kashmir is 207 and four deaths have been reported so far. (ANI)

