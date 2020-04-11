Left Menu
Development News Edition

16 people discharged from quarantine in Srinagar

Sixteen more people in Srinagar, who were suspected to have coronavirus infection, were discharged on Saturday after they completed the quarantine period.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 11-04-2020 19:51 IST | Created: 11-04-2020 19:51 IST
16 people discharged from quarantine in Srinagar
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Sixteen more people in Srinagar, who were suspected to have coronavirus infection, were discharged on Saturday after they completed the quarantine period. "16 more people have been discharged after completing their two-week quarantine in Srinagar. They had been quarantined under the suspicion of having been infected with the coronavirus," said the District Administration.

The administration further said that the total number of persons discharged from the administrative quarantine so far is now 1,827. As per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Jammu and Kashmir is 207 and four deaths have been reported so far. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mirzapur Season 2 plot: More actions, violence & avenge than Season 1

Govt school teacher suspended, booked for offensive post on social media in JK's Doda

Maha: 15 COVID-19 hotspots identified in Thane

SCTIMST design Chitra disinfection gateway, facemask disposal bin to fight Covid

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Videos

Latest News

Virus: 13 booked for sheltering 16 Tablighis in C'garh mosque

Thirteen people, including three COVID-19 patients, were booked on Saturday in Korba in Chhattisgarh for allegedly hiding information about the presence of Tablighi Jamaat members in a mosque, police said. The 13 are residents of Purani Bas...

Soccer-Zenit use drone to deliver award during lockdown

Social distancing may have stopped players and club officials from meeting in person but Zenit St Petersburg had a novel idea when they delivered their Player of the Month award using a drone. Brazilian Malcom won nearly 30 of the fan vote ...

Amid lockdown, parents undertake over 2,000 km journey for Army officer's funeral

In the wake of a nation-wide lockdown, parents of a gallantry award-winning officer had to undertake an over 2000-km-long journey by road to attend the funeral of their son in Bengaluru, according to a family member. Col Navjot Singh Bal,...

UPDATE 2-UK's COVID-19 death toll nears 10,000 as PM Johnson makes "very good progress"

Britains COVID-19 death toll neared 10,000 on Saturday after health officials reported another 917 hospital deaths, while Prime Minister Boris Johnson continued to make very good progress in his recovery from the virus. Britain has now repo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020