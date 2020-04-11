Left Menu
Senior Army officer meets J-K LG; discusses security situation

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 11-04-2020 19:57 IST | Created: 11-04-2020 19:57 IST
Senior Army officer meets J-K LG; discusses security situation

Amid a spurt in ceasefire violations by Pakistan along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir, a senior Army officer on Saturday met Lt Governor G C Murmu here and discussed with him the prevailing security situation in the Union Territory, an official spokesperson said. General Officer Commanding (GOC), 26 Infantry Division, Major General Vijay B Nair called on Murmu at the Raj Bhavan and briefed him about the security situation in his area of responsibility, he said.

"The Lt Governor and the GOC discussed various important issues relating to the overall security environment in the Union Territory," he added. Pakistani troops violated ceasefire for the fifth consecutive day on Friday by shelling mortars along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district. The Indian Army has been retailiating effectively to firing from across the border, according to officials.

The Army on Friday said it had inflicted heavy damage on Pakistani army's gun areas and terrorist launchpads after unprovoked ceasefire violation by the "enemy side" in two areas along the LoC. The GOC also extended support of the Army to the administration in its efforts to combat COVID-19, the spokesperson said.

Jammu and Kashmir has reported 224 COVID-19 cases and four deaths due to the disease so far, according to official data..

