Maha: Cop commits suicide with service revolver in Malegaon

A police sub inspector allegedlycommitted suicide using his service revolver on Saturday inMalegaon in Nashik, an official said

Sub Inspector Azharuddin Sheikh shot himself under atree in Malegaon City police station premises at 4:30pm whilesenior officials were discussing the lockdown in place for thenovel coronavirus outbreak, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.