Maha: Cop commits suicide with service revolver in Malegaon

PTI | Nashik | Updated: 11-04-2020 20:06 IST | Created: 11-04-2020 20:06 IST
A police sub inspector allegedlycommitted suicide using his service revolver on Saturday inMalegaon in Nashik, an official said

Sub Inspector Azharuddin Sheikh shot himself under atree in Malegaon City police station premises at 4:30pm whilesenior officials were discussing the lockdown in place for thenovel coronavirus outbreak, he said.

