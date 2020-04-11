Lockdown to be extended for 2 weeks, Centre to issue guidelines: K'taka CM

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Saturday said the lockdown in place to check the spread of COVID-19 will be extended for two more weeks and the Centre will issue guidelines regarding its implementation in a couple of days. The Prime Minister indicating that certain relaxations will be allowed in a graded manner has also cautioned that the next two-three weeks were critical, he said.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi said for no reason there should be any relaxation in the lockdown (for now), suggestions have come regarding extension of lockdown. In a couple of days guidelines will be issued about the implementation of the lockdown during the next fifteen days," Yediyurappa said.

Speaking to reporters after the four-hour long video conference the Prime Minister had with CMs of all states, he said, "The PM noted that lockdown was inevitable for the next 15 days, but guidelines will be informed...so till April-end it is certain." Modi held a video conference with all state chief ministers to discuss the situation arising out of COVID-19 pandemic and to take their feedback on whether the 21-day shutdown should be extended. Other than the Chief Minister, Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Health Minister Sriramulu, Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar, Primary and Secondary Education Minister Suresh Kumar, along with top state government officials were part of the video conference.

The lockdown during the next two weeks will be different from the last three weeks, Yediyurappa said, the centre, keeping in mind economic activities, especially agriculture, industry, and employment of laborers will tell us what needs to be done. "The Prime Minister said during the next 15 days lockdown will be relaxed in the graded manner... agriculture and industrial sectors will be given relaxation.

Government offices will be allowed to function with partial strength. He (Modi) will announce such measures soon," the Chief Minister added. According to Yediyurappa, the Prime Minister also said that the next two-three weeks were critical and these three-four weeks will decide whether we have succeeded or failed.

If the situation worsens we have to face the crisis. "The PM has assured that the Central government is full of states," he added.

During the video conferencing, several Chief Ministers are said to have suggested extension of the national lockdown by at least a fortnight after April 14. Modi sought details on the COVID-19 situation from 12-13 states where it was grave, Yediyurappa said.

He did not take a report from Karnataka. The Chief Minister on Thursday had said all his cabinet colleagues were of the unanimous opinion to extend the lockdown for about 15 days after April 14, and a final decision in this regard will be taken after consulting the Prime Minister on Saturday.

Pointing out that nationally, Karnataka that was in the third place with a number of cases is now in 11th position, the Chief Minister said strict measures have been taken in implementation of the lockdown. As many as 345 check posts in Bengaluru and 588 at state and district borders have been set up to restrict the vehicular movement, he noted.

So far 43,432 vehicles have been seized,1,558 FIRs have been lodged for lockdown violation and 2,682 people have been arrested. Further, stating that it was inevitable to continue the lockdown for another 15 days, the CM said, but, for citizens to get essential supplies, there will be no bar on them going by walk alone.

Also, we will see to it that agricultural activities are not affected anywhere. Sharing details of the video conferencing, Yediyurappa said, Prime minister expressed his concern over the increasing cases and disease possibly entering the community level.

Modi appreciated steps taken by some states to seal down the hotspots, and said that the country's cumulative growth rate of patients has come down from 28 to 14 percent due to lockdown and other measures, he said. The CM said, Modi advised focusing on clinical management of patients, adding that the government has identified 142 hotpots and directed them to manage them.

Pointing out that PM gave assurance to provide a sufficient number of protective gears, he said, after April 15, every alternative day we will get 2 lakh masks, 2.84 lakh PPE distributed. "The country has now 220 testing labs to test the samples and we are doing 15,000 tests daily. The number of labs will be enhanced to 300 by April 30.

Government of India intends to enhance the number of tests to 1 lakh per day by May 31," Yediyurappa quoted Modi as saying. Prime Minister said fishing activity can be restored and processing of fish yield can be done, he said, adding that this has come as a major relief for the people of coastal districts in our state.

Prime Minister and Home Minister also suggested taking strict measures to prevent the hoarding of essential goods and black-market activities.

