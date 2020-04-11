Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Mobile app to track home quarantined people in Chandigarh

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 11-04-2020 21:17 IST | Created: 11-04-2020 21:17 IST
COVID-19: Mobile app to track home quarantined people in Chandigarh

The Chandigarh administration has launched a mobile app to track home quarantined people in the Union Territory to ensure that they are following the laid down norms. The app -- CVD Tracker -- has been developed to identify and geo-fence specific area around people placed under quarantine. It will be mandatory for people under quarantine to download the application on their mobile phones, an official said.

"Every quarantined user of the app will be fenced within 50-metre radius of his place of quarantine and the quarantined user will have to upload a selfie every hour. The system will match their quarantined location and the location from where they uploaded the selfie," the official said. If any quarantined app-user breaches the geo-fence, the administration will get an alert in the control room and the user will get a warning message, the official said, adding strict action in the form of FIR under relevant provisions of law will be taken against the violators.

The administration's control room will be alerted even in case the phone is turned off and penal action will be taken against the user. A 24x7 control room with a dedicated team has been set up to monitor the quarantined persons.   "The number of quarantined people may increase in the future and this app will make it easier for the health and police departments to track the quarantined people through their GPS location. "Any lapse or unauthorized movement will be immediately alerted to both the respective SDM, the police as well as the person concerned. Strict action will be taken against the violators," said Sub Divisional Magistrate, Department of Information Technology, Nazuk Kumar..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mirzapur Season 2 plot: More actions, violence & avenge than Season 1

Govt school teacher suspended, booked for offensive post on social media in JK's Doda

Maha: 15 COVID-19 hotspots identified in Thane

SCTIMST design Chitra disinfection gateway, facemask disposal bin to fight Covid

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Videos

Latest News

Evil Geniuses, 'zews' officially join forces

Former MIBR head coach Wilton zews Prado has joined up with the Evil Geniuses Counter-Strike Global Offensive team, the organization announced over social media. Please join us in welcoming Zews to the Evil Geniuses family the organization ...

B-town celebs celebrate National Pets Day

B-town celebs on Saturday celebrated National Pets Day by sharing heartwarming posts on social media. Madhuri Dixit Nene took to Instagram and shared an adorable video while she was seen dancing in the company of her pet dog Carmello at hom...

5 psychologists to counsel suspected COVID-19 patients in Ghaziabad: DM

The Ghaziabad district administration has roped in five psychologists for counselling people who are suspected to have caught the coronavirus and kept in isolation wards, officials said on Saturday. This would enhance awareness, courage in ...

Centre should come up with 'Food for Work' scheme for poor: Rajasthan CM urges PM

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday told Prime Minister Narendra Modi that the Centre should come up with a Food for Work scheme as a social safety net for the poor in the wake of the COVID-19 lockdown. While participating in ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020