Around 2,000 NCC cadets deployed in 12 states, UTs to help admin amid lockdown

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-04-2020 21:33 IST | Created: 11-04-2020 21:33 IST
Around 2,000 NCC cadets have been deployed in 12 states and Union Territories to assist the civil administration during the coronavirus lockdown, the Union Defence Ministry said on Saturday. Around 50,000 cadets have so far volunteered to contribute to 'Exercise NCC Yogdan', the ministry said in a statement

The cadets are deployed for various duties like managing traffic, supply chain, CCTV control rooms, preparation and packaging of food items, distribution of food and essential items and social distancing

"Around 2,000 cadets have already been employed in 12 states and Union Territories with maximum deployment in Tamil Nadu where 306 of them are performing various duties. This number is increasing by the day," the ministry noted.  They are not being employed in areas which are sealed or earmarked as hotspots by the respective state governments, the ministry asserted.

