Two men booked for stealing phone, scooty in Delhi

Two men were arrested for allegedly stealing a mobile phone of a person here, police said on Saturday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-04-2020 21:39 IST | Created: 11-04-2020 21:36 IST
Two men booked for stealing phone, scooty in Delhi
Visual of accused with police in New Delhi.. Image Credit: ANI

The incident took place when Shah, a resident of Vijay Enclave was coming from IGI airport on April 9.

"Two boys came on a white scooty. They pushed him and robbed his mobile phone," police said. The complainant informed the police who immediately responded and chased the robbers. They succeeded in nabbing one of the robbers, later identified as 21-year-old Parteek.

"The accused was found carrying one stolen scooty, which was found to be stolen from the area of PS Dabri," police said. Upon the investigation of Parteek, he disclosed the location of his associate Vishal. Later, the police team conducted raids at his hideout and apprehended him.

The police have booked them for scooter theft and robbery. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

