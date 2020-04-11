Srikalahasti MLA takes part in sanitation programme in Chittoor

In order to boost the morale of municipal workers, Srikalahasti MLA Biyyapu Madhusudhan Reddy on Saturday participated in a sanitation programme and sprinkled bleaching powder in Red Zone areas in the district. He also distributed essential commodities to the public.

While speaking on the occasion he said after 5 COVID-19 positive cases were detected in Srikalahasti, it was declared as a red zone. "People should not get out of their houses, the government will deliver essential commodities at the doorstep of people in the red zones," he said. (ANI)

