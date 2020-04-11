5 psychologists to counsel suspected COVID-19 patients in Ghaziabad: DM

The Ghaziabad district administration has roped in five psychologists for counselling people who are suspected to have caught the coronavirus and kept in isolation wards, officials said on Saturday. This would enhance awareness, courage in the patients and prepare them to fight the pandemic, District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey told PTI.

The psychologists would inform the patients about the symptoms, precautions and treatment of novel coronavirus. Ghaziabad has become the first district in Uttar Pradesh to provide counselling to the suspected cases during their quarantine period, DM Pandey claimed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

