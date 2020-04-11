Left Menu
Six arrested for setting ablaze three shelter homes in Kashmiri Gate

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-04-2020 22:52 IST | Created: 11-04-2020 22:52 IST
Six men were arrested for allegedly setting ablaze three shelter homes near Kashmiri Gate on Saturday, officials said. Information about the blaze was received at 6.05 pm, following which five fire tenders were rushed to the spot, the Fire Department said.

The fire personnel managed to douse the blaze soon after reaching the spot. No one got injured, it said. According to police, those arrested were among the people who created ruckus earlier in the day over the death of a man who stayed in one of the shelter homes.

The man had allegedly jumped into the Yamuna on Friday after he, among others, was asked by police to maintain social distance while standing in a queue for getting food. A body was fished out from the river on Saturday morning by the people living in shelter homes. They claimed that it was the body of the man who jumped into the river on Friday, police said.

"Four to five people jumped into the Yamuna river. They came out of the river after a while but one of them didn't return. Later, police called divers, but they could not trace him,” Additional Public Relation Officer Anil Mittal said. "The body of an unidentified man, which police suspect came from some other place, was fished out from the river by the people living in the shelter homes on Saturday morning, and they claimed it to be the body of the man who went missing the previous day," he said.

The body was later sent for postmortem, Mittal said. On Saturday evening, the accused persons set ablaze three shelter homes, he said.

A case under relevant sections of the IPC has been registered at the Kashmiri Gate police station, he said, adding that further investigation is underway..

