10 more COVID-19 cases reported in Kerala

Kerala Saturday reported 10 more cases of COVID-19, taking the total number of patients under treatment in the state for the deadly virus to 228, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said. Nineteen people were cured of coronavirus in the state, Vijayan said and shared the "happy news" that a woman who was cured of the infection had a baby through Caesarean section.

"The mother had tested negative. But since her due date was close, she was at the hospital itself. Both the mother and the child are doing well.

I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate the parents and the health officials for taking care of them and the baby," Vijayan said. Of the 10 new cases, seven were from Kannur, two from Kasaragod and one from Kozhikode and three of them had come from abroad while seven were the primary contacts of the affected persons.

Kasaragod has 123 COVID-19 cases, which is the highest in Kerala, followed by neighbouring Kannur with 44. "A total of 373 people were affected with the virus in the state and presently 228 are under treatment in various hospitals.

We have 1,23,490 people under observation in the state. We have also sent 14,163 samples for testing," he said.

A 71-year-old coronavirus patient from Mahe, an enclave of Puducherry, died at a hospital in Kerala on Saturday morning. His final rites were performed at Kannur itself in the presence of Mahe police.

In Alappuzha, the district administrtation has decided to make use of houseboats in the backwaters as isolation units in the event of any emergency. "We have identified 5,806 beds with attached toilets in Alappuzha from hotels, resorts, hostels and lodges to accommodate patients, if there is a need, as there are not many hospitals in the district", an official said.

The Chief Minister also said "sanitiser tunnels" at some places have been debunked as "unscientific" by experts and information regarding that has been passed on to the District Collectors. He said strong action would be taken against those who misuse the essential services, including ambulances.

"There was a report that some people were caught at Kozhikode for travelling in an ambulance during the lockdown period. The vehicle was seized. Others had crossed the state borders by walking or riding bikes through or parallel to railway tracks. Such actions will not be allowed," Vijayan said.

