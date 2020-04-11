FCI receives over 3000 tonnes of wheat in Cuttack

East Coast Railway supplied 3,364 tonnes of wheat to Food Corporation of India (FCI) here on Saturday.

According to East Coast Railway, "3,364 tonnes of wheat consisting 65,898 bags in 58 wagons from Garha Railway Station in Madhya Pradesh received at Cuttack Railway Station today by Food Corporation of India."

The total number of positive coronavirus cases across the country is 7,529, including 6,634 active cases of the virus. So far, 652 patients have either been cured or discharged while 242 deaths have been recorded in the country, as per data provided by the Ministry of Health. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.