Jamia Coordination Committee's media coordinator held for anti-CAA stir in Jaffrabad in Feb

The media coordinator of Jamia Coordination Committee was arrested on Saturday in connection with protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in northeast Delhi's Jaffrabad earlier this year, police said. Safoora Zargar, an MPhil student of Jamia Millia Islamia, has been accused of obstructing the road near Jaffrabad metro station in February during an anti-CAA stir, a senior police officer said.

Following the protest at Jaffrabad metro station, clashes broke out between pro and anti-CAA agitators in the area on February-end that snowballed into a communal riot in northeast Delhi that claimed 53 lives and injured over 200 people. Jamia Millia Islamia students had on March 21 temporarily suspended their sit-in protest against the CAA in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The announcement was made by the Jamia Coordination Committee, a group comprising JMI students and alumni. The group was formed after alleged police brutality on the campus on December 15..

