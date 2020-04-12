Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jamia Coordination Committee's media coordinator held for anti-CAA stir in Jaffrabad in Feb

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-04-2020 00:14 IST | Created: 12-04-2020 00:14 IST
Jamia Coordination Committee's media coordinator held for anti-CAA stir in Jaffrabad in Feb

The media coordinator of Jamia Coordination Committee was arrested on Saturday in connection with protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in northeast Delhi's Jaffrabad earlier this year, police said. Safoora Zargar, an MPhil student of Jamia Millia Islamia, has been accused of obstructing the road near Jaffrabad metro station in February during an anti-CAA stir, a senior police officer said.

Following the protest at Jaffrabad metro station, clashes broke out between pro and anti-CAA agitators in the area on February-end that snowballed into a communal riot in northeast Delhi that claimed 53 lives and injured over 200 people. Jamia Millia Islamia students had on March 21 temporarily suspended their sit-in protest against the CAA in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The announcement was made by the Jamia Coordination Committee, a group comprising JMI students and alumni. The group was formed after alleged police brutality on the campus on December 15..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

IMF, World Bank aid aimed at helping countries battle pandemic

Merck Foundation marks World Health Day together with Mozambique First Lady to raise awareness on coronavirus

US marks record over 2,100 coronavirus deaths in one day: Johns Hopkins data

Apple, Google plan software to slow virus, joining global debate on tracking

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Health communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Videos

Latest News

Netanyahu rival Gantz seeks more time to form coalition government

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahus election rival Benny Gantz asked for additional time on Saturday to try to form a government with the long-time leader, to end more than a year of political deadlock. A 28-day mandate to put togeth...

Dutch military police arrest two men with gun at Schiphol airport

Dutch military police on Saturday said they arrested two men, one of whom was carrying a loaded firearm, as they exited a train to Schiphol airport.In a statement, the Marechausse said they had a special arrest team ready after receiving a ...

Colts sign veteran FB Nix

The Indianapolis Colts signed former Pittsburgh Steelers fullback Roosevelt Nix on Saturday. Terms were not disclosed.Primarily used as a lead blocker in Pittsburgh, the 28-year-old Nix made the Pro Bowl in 2017. He was released earlier thi...

Bangladesh executes ex-Army officer for assassinating Bangabandhu

Bangladesh has executed a former military captain for his involvement in the 1975 coup in which the countrys founder Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was assassinated, nearly four-and-a-half decades after the massacre. Abdul Majed was hang...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020