CISF man injured in firing from own gun

A Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) constable was injured after a shot was fired from his service rifle while he was on duty in Sonitpur district on Saturday, a senior police official said here. The bullet hit him in the chin, he said adding that the firing was possibly accidental.

The incident occurred when the constable was on sentry duty at Balipara under Chariduwar police station area. He was first taken to a hospital in Tezpur and then to a Guwahati facility for advanced medical treatment, he said.

Investigations are on..

