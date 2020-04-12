PM Modi sets up task force for scientific validation of Ayurveda for treatment of coronavirus, says Shripad Naik
Minister of State (MoS) for AYUSH, Shripad Y Naik on Saturday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has established a task force for scientific validation of Ayurveda and traditional medicine formulas through research institutions like ICMR, to be used in the treatment of COVID-19.ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 12-04-2020 08:24 IST | Created: 12-04-2020 08:24 IST
Speaking to ANI, Naik said, "The Prime Minister has set up a task force for scientific validation of Ayurveda and traditional medicine formulas through research institutions like ICMR, for use in the treatment of coronavirus."
"We have received 2000 proposals, of which many will be sent to ICMR and other research institutes after screening them for assessing their scientific validity," he said. (ANI)
