Chhattisgarh COVID-19 tally now 25 as 7 more test positive

Seven more persons, including twowomen, tested positive for coronavirus in Chhattisgarh, takingthe number of such cases in the state to 25, an official saidhere on Sunday

The latest cases are from Katghora town in Korbadistrict, the official said

With these cases, the number of confirmed cases inPurani Basti area of Katghora town, which has emerged as theCOVID-19 hotspot in the state, has gone up to 16, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.