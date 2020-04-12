Churches deserted on Easter over COVID-19 lockdown

Churches across the country on Easter wore a deserted look as mass gatherings have been suspended in view of the coronavirus outbreak. In the national capital, Sacred Heart Cathedral near Gol Dak Khana was seen closed in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

Similarly, Lucknow's St Joseph's Cathedral also closed its doors due to the coronavirus threat. Easter marks the resurrection of Jesus Christ following his crucifixion on Good Friday. It also marks the culmination of Lent, a 40-day period of fasting and penance.

On April 21 last year, devotees had gathered at churches across India at midnight on Easter. Churches were decked up with flowers as people attended the ceremonial midnight mass to offer prayers in devotional fervour. However, this year, the public rituals had to be cancelled in the wake of the lockdown.

This comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Mach 24 announced a 21-day lockdown to fight the virus. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.