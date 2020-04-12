Ex-village head among 5 held for thrashing woman

Five people, including a former village head, have been arrested for allegedly thrashing a woman in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district for refusing to work, police said on Sunday

The video of the incident, which occurred at Dulhera village under Shahpur police station area on Saturday, went viral on social media

Former village head Sanjay Kumar and his four associates have been arrested, the police said. PTI CORRHMB

