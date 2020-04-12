Left Menu
Bhagwat Mann, Sirsa condemn attack on Punjab cops, demand strict action

Leaders across political lines on Sunday condemned the attack on policemen and others in Patiala by men dressed as 'Nihangs' and appealed to people to follow COVID-19 lockdown norms and cooperate with cops.

ANI | Amritsar (Punjab) | Updated: 12-04-2020 14:30 IST | Created: 12-04-2020 14:30 IST
Bhagwat Mann, Sirsa condemn attack on Punjab cops, demand strict action
AAP leader Bhagwat Mann (l) and SAD leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa photo/ANI.

Leaders across political lines on Sunday condemned the attack on policemen and others in Patiala by men dressed as 'Nihangs' and appealed to people to follow COVID-19 lockdown norms and cooperate with cops. AAP leader Bhagwat Mann urged people to follow the lockdown imposed in Punjab in view of the coronavirus spread and demanded the strictest action against the accused.

"Despite taking care of their own families, police personnel are looking after the citizens of the country. It is our duty to ensure that police and doctor staff and sanitation workers should be given some incentives to boost their morale. Curfew is implemented to control the virus spread. It is for people's safety. I demand the Punjab government to take the strictest action against the accused," he said. Earlier in the day, seven persons were arrested after a policeman's hand was chopped off and few others were injured when a group of men dressed as Nihangs attacked them at a vegetable market in Punjab's Patiala district on Sunday, police said.

SAD leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa requested people to not relate the said incident with any particular religion, stating that it is an attack led by few individuals. "I condemn the incident that occurred in Patiala. No one has a right to take the law into their hands. At a time, when humanity is in danger, we all need to stand with each other. One should not relate this incident with any religion. It was committed by a few individuals," he said.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Tarun Chugh termed the attack as 'regretful' and 'sad'. "We all need to be patient and support the government in this difficult hour. It is my appeal to all let's stand together against COVID-19 and not indulge in such cases," he said.

Gobind Singh, President Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee, said: "The state and Central governments are working together to fight against coronavirus. Police have been working for 24 hours to ensure that lockdown is maintained. I condemn this incident and urge the Sikh community to follow the lockdown norms to win the corona battle." The incident took place when restrictions are in place in the state due to the COVID-19 lockdown. Punjab has 151 positive COVID-19 cases including 5 recoveries and 11 deaths. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

