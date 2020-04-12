CPI's UP unit to observe Ambedkar Jayanti as 'Food to all, treatment for all' day

Left Menu
12-04-2020
The Uttar Pradesh unit of the Communist Party of India (CPI) has said it will observe the birth anniversary of Dalit icon B R Ambedkar on April 14 as 'sabhi ko bhojan, sabhi tak ilaaj diwas', demanding food and medical treatment for all. "The birth anniversary of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar on April 14 will be observed as 'sabhi ko bhojan, sabhi tak ilaaj diwas' by party workers and supporters along with their family members, neighbours and close friends, while adhering to social distancing," CPI's state secretary Girish said in a statement issued here on Sunday.

The party workers will garland the portrait of Ambedkar, and also hold discussion on his contribution to the Constitution and his struggle against untouchability. They will also demand that food and medical treatment reaches to every person, Girish said.

The CPI has asked the party workers to pay floral tributes to the photos of Ambedkar on their mobile phones in case they are unable to find the framed pictures of the Dalit leader in view of the ongoing lockdown, Girish said. The party workers will also pay tributes to the martyrs of Jallianwala Bagh massacre on April 13, he said.

