Four fair price shops in Aurangabad district may lose licenses

At least four fair price shops in Aurangabad district of Maharashtra are set to lose their licenses for allegedly not following the coronavirus lockdown guidelines, senior officials said on Sunday. Similarly, authorities in neighbouring Osmanabad district, also in Marathwada region, have permanently cancelled the licenses of eight beer bars located in different tehsils for selling liquor during the ongoing lockdown period, they said.

These shops are located in Kalamb, Omerga and Osmanabad tehsils, a district official said. "We have already initiated action against four fair price shops located in Gangapur tehsil in Aurangabad district.

We have issued show cause notices to them, and we will cancel their licenses as we have received complaints against them for (various violations) during the lockdown period," said Aurangabad District Supply Officer Mahadev Kiravale. The Maharashtra government on Saturday extended the period of the ongoing lockdown, which was supposed to end on April 14, till April 30.

