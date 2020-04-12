Left Menu
Development News Edition

Man, son, 3 others drown in pond in Maha's Aurangabad

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 12-04-2020 17:31 IST | Created: 12-04-2020 17:31 IST
Man, son, 3 others drown in pond in Maha's Aurangabad

A 30-year-old man, his 6-year-old-son and three other children from his family drownedin a pond in Pachod area of Maharashtra's Aurangabad districton Sunday, police said

An official identified the deceased as Laxman Korde,his son Sarthak, and Vaibhav (10), Samarth (10) and Alankar(9)

The incident happened at around 2:30pm and the fivebodies have been fished out, said Assistant Inspector AtulYerme.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Pope calls for reduction or forgiveness of poor nations' debt

IMF, World Bank aid aimed at helping countries battle pandemic

Merck Foundation marks World Health Day together with Mozambique First Lady to raise awareness on coronavirus

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Videos

Latest News

106 fresh COVID-19 cases in TN, total mounts to 1,075

Tamil Nadu reported 106 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of those infected to 1,075 on Sunday, the state government said. Health Secretary Beela Rajesh said of the 106, as many as 16 had inter-state travel history and the remai...

Sri Lanka makes cremation compulsory for COVID-19 deaths

Sri Lanka has amended a law to make cremation compulsory for those dying from the novel coronavirus to prevent any potential threat despite strong opposition from the Muslim community. The Quarantine and Prevention of Diseases Ordinance Cha...

Agriculture operations to continue in controlled manner in J&K: Admin

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Sunday directed for continuation of agriculture operations in a controller manner besides allowing bi-annual movement of nomadic tribes in small groups at a slow pace. However, the administration dire...

Assam all-party meet offers gratitude to frontline personnel in battle against COVID-19

An all-party meeting called by Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Sunday decided to proceed unitedly to tackle the challenges posed by COVID-19 and offer gratitude to the frontline personnel in this battle, including the health work...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020