Man, son, 3 others drown in pond in Maha's Aurangabad

A 30-year-old man, his 6-year-old-son and three other children from his family drownedin a pond in Pachod area of Maharashtra's Aurangabad districton Sunday, police said

An official identified the deceased as Laxman Korde,his son Sarthak, and Vaibhav (10), Samarth (10) and Alankar(9)

The incident happened at around 2:30pm and the fivebodies have been fished out, said Assistant Inspector AtulYerme.

