Thane ZP relaxes resolution condition for scarcity relief work

The Thane Zilla Parishad on Sunday temporarily relaxed the condition of passing a resolution by the gram sabhas for carrying out scarcity-related work in view of the coronavirus situation. Thane ZP CEO Hiralal Sonawane on Sunday said that instead of a gram panchayat resolution, scarcity-relief work can be undertaken on the approval letter bearing the joint signature of sarpanch and a gram sevak.

He said that several villages and hamlets in the district are likely to face water shortage during this summer. "To overcome this scarcity, relief works are undertaken in villages every year, for which a resolution of the gram sabha is necessary. But this condition has been relaxed now in view of the coronavirus situation," he said.

Sonawane said that 19 villages and 77 hamlets in Shahapur taluka in the district are provided water through tankers. The budget allocation of Rs 12.62 crore has already been approved for the water scarcity relief work in the district, he said.

