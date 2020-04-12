Left Menu
Delhi Police receives over 750 calls in a day for help during lockdown

Updated: 12-04-2020 18:31 IST
The Delhi Police has received 771 calls since Saturday on its 24-hour helpline number set up to resolve issues related to the lockdown, officials said on Sunday. They said so far 18,220 calls have been received on the police helpline number 011-23469526 since the lockdown was announced on March 24. “From 2pm on Saturday to 2pm on Sunday, the police have received 771 calls, out of which 60 calls were related to outside Delhi, which were referred to respective state helpline numbers,” police said.

According to police, 25 calls were received related to no food and money, which were forwarded to NGO for direct relief at the addresses of the callers. Four calls were received for medical assistance while 555 calls were related to movement passes and the callers were advised to apply online on the website of the Delhi Police.

With the help of nearly 400 NGOs and good samaritans, meals and food packets were delivered at more than 250 locations which enabled feeding of nearly 2,93,432 people and dry ration kits to 793 people. Besides, in association with a commercial entity, "Doodhvale", teams of the Delhi Armed Police distributed 400 dry ration kits in Vikas Nagar, PS Ranhaula and Ram Nagar Pahar Ganj Delhi.

