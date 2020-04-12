Left Menu
HRD Ministry launches portal to monitor, record initiatives of its depts, academic institutions

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-04-2020 19:06 IST | Created: 12-04-2020 19:06 IST
The HRD Ministry on Sunday launched a portal to monitor and record initiatives, especially related to COVID-19, taken by its various departments and academic institutions. YUKTI (Young India Combating COVID with Knowledge, Technology and Innovation) will cover various initiatives and efforts of institutions in academics and research, social initiatives by institutions and measures taken for the betterment of students, Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' said.

"The portal will cover both qualitative and quantitative parameters for effective delivery of services to the academic community at large," he said. "It will also allow various institutions to share their strategies for various challenges which are there because of the unprecedented situation of COVID-19 and other future initiatives. We hope the portal will give inputs for better planning and enable us to monitor effectively our activities for coming six months," Nishank added.

The portal will also establish a two-way communication channel between the ministry and the institutions so that necessary support system can be provided to the institutions. "We are confident that this portal will help in critical issues related to student promotion policies, placements related challenges and physical and mental well-being of students in these challenging times. The web platform will epitomise its name and prove to be a great enabler in taking the research to the ultimate stakeholders, the citizens of our country," he added..

