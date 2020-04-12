Left Menu
Development News Edition

Punjab: Cutting across party lines, politicians condemn attack on police

PTI | Groesbeek | Updated: 12-04-2020 19:07 IST | Created: 12-04-2020 19:07 IST
Punjab: Cutting across party lines, politicians condemn attack on police

Political leaders cutting across party lines on Sunday condemned the brutal attack on police by a group of Nihangs in Punjab's Patiala and sought strict action against perpetrators of the crime. An officer’s hand was chopped off with a sword and two other Punjab policemen injured when a group of Nihangs attacked them after being asked to show curfew passes at a vegetable market in Patiala district. Seven people, including five attackers, were arrested hours later after an exchange of fire at a gurdwara where the group fled after the 6.15 am incident in Sanaur town.

Reacting to the incident, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh asked police to take strict action against law-breakers. “Police Party on Naka duty was attacked today in which one ASI's hand was cut off & 6 were injured. Police cornered the culprits & have taken them into custody. Have given instructions to the @PunjabPoliceInd to deal with anyone breaking the law in strictest possible manner,” the CM tweeted. Akali stalwart and former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal too condemned the attack. “There is no place for violence in a civilised society,” Badal said in a statement here.

He said police throughout the country have been performing a difficult task most selflessly. The five-time CM urged people to cooperate with the Centre and the state government against the coronavirus outbreak.

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee president Gobind Singh Longowal also flayed the brutal attack and asked people to follow the curfew restrictions. Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal described the incident as barbaric and sought action against “those who break the law”.

“The barbaric attack on cops by anti-social elements at Subji Mandi in Patiala is condemnable. All necessary steps should be taken to maintain law & order & everyone should cooperate with authorities. Those taking law into their own hands like this should be dealt with severely,” Sukhbir tweeted. Aam Aadmi Party state unit chief and Sangrur MP Bhagwant Mann demanded “strictest action” against the accused.

Senior advocate and AAP's former Dakha MLA H S Phoolka sought “exemplary punishment” for the accused. “As culprits are arrested now, file charge sheet in 2 days & request court to complete trial within a week. It's attempt to murder with injury, Life Imprisonment is maximum punishment. Culprits should be awarded life imprisonment to send a message,” Phoolka tweeted. Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal demanded strict time-bound action against the accused and urged people to cooperate with the authorities amid the lockdown. “The shocking #attack on cops by anti- social elements at Sabji Mandi in #Patiala has shaken everyone. Strict time bound action & punishment should be given to these goons. I appeal to everyone to cooperate with the civil & police admn in these difficult times,” she tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Pope calls for reduction or forgiveness of poor nations' debt

SEZs urges govt to permit sale of goods in domestic mkt at discounted import duty

IMF, World Bank aid aimed at helping countries battle pandemic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus forces U.S. churches to offer Easter Sunday services unlike any before

U.S. church leaders peppered their Easter homilies with references to the coronavirus on Sunday, in masses held online, on television and even in parking lots to people sheltering in cars to maintain social distancing during the pandemic. F...

12 more coronavirus cases reported in Punjab; tally now 170

Twelve people tested positive for coronavirus in Punjab on Sunday, taking the total in the state to 170, officials said here. Among the fresh cases, seven are from Jalandhar, three from Mohali and one each from Kapurthala and Faridkot, a me...

Lockdown: Bihar BJP media in-charge beaten by police

A senior Bihar BJP leader has said he was badly beaten up by policemen in the state capital on Sunday even after he introduced himself and told them he had stepped out of his residence during lockdown to buy essential items. Rakesh Kumar Si...

British PM discharged from hospital, fiancee speaks of "very dark" times

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been discharged from hospital after spending three nights in an intensive care unit being treated for COVID-19 and will continue his recovery at his country home, his Downing Street office said on Su...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020