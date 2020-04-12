3 civilians killed in Pak shelling in Kupwara

Three civilians were on Sunday killed in shelling by Pakistan in Rangwar area of Kupwara district.

Pakistani army resorted to unprovoked cross LoC shelling in Rangwar and areas of Kupwara district today. The Indian Army responded effectively.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

