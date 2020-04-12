Lockdown: 92 fined for not wearing masks in Aurangabad

A total of 92 people in Maharashtra's Aurangabad were on Sunday made to pay Rs 46,000 towards the fine for not wearing face masks in public places, civic commissioner Astik Kumar Pandey said. Wearing of masks in public was made mandatory by the municipal corporation in view of the coronavirus outbreak.

"A civic squad on Sunday found 92 people moving in various areas of the city without wearing masks. Each person paid the fine of Rs 500. We recovered the total fine of Rs 46,000 from them," he said. Pandey also said that cases would be registered against the violators for flouting the lockdown norms.

