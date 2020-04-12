Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lockdown: 92 fined for not wearing masks in Aurangabad

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 12-04-2020 19:53 IST | Created: 12-04-2020 19:53 IST
Lockdown: 92 fined for not wearing masks in Aurangabad

A total of 92 people in Maharashtra's Aurangabad were on Sunday made to pay Rs 46,000 towards the fine for not wearing face masks in public places, civic commissioner Astik Kumar Pandey said. Wearing of masks in public was made mandatory by the municipal corporation in view of the coronavirus outbreak.

"A civic squad on Sunday found 92 people moving in various areas of the city without wearing masks. Each person paid the fine of Rs 500. We recovered the total fine of Rs 46,000 from them," he said. Pandey also said that cases would be registered against the violators for flouting the lockdown norms.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Pope calls for reduction or forgiveness of poor nations' debt

SEZs urges govt to permit sale of goods in domestic mkt at discounted import duty

IMF, World Bank aid aimed at helping countries battle pandemic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Videos

Latest News

Hodgson wary of 'artificial' end to Premier League season

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson has warned against artificial means of deciding the Premier League. In a statement to the London clubs supporters, which saw the former England boss thank health workers and all those trying to combat the ...

Govt musn't allow foreign interests take control of Indian corporate during COVID-19 crisis: Rahul

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said that the economic slowdown has weakened Indian corporates and urged the government to ensure that no foreign interests take control of any such corporate at a time when the country is fighting the...

Coronavirus forces U.S. churches to offer Easter Sunday services unlike any before

U.S. church leaders peppered their Easter homilies with references to the coronavirus on Sunday, in masses held online, on television and even in parking lots to people sheltering in cars to maintain social distancing during the pandemic. F...

12 more coronavirus cases reported in Punjab; tally now 170

Twelve people tested positive for coronavirus in Punjab on Sunday, taking the total in the state to 170, officials said here. Among the fresh cases, seven are from Jalandhar, three from Mohali and one each from Kapurthala and Faridkot, a me...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020