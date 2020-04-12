Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lockdown: Bihar BJP media in-charge beaten by police

PTI | Patna | Updated: 12-04-2020 20:00 IST | Created: 12-04-2020 20:00 IST
Lockdown: Bihar BJP media in-charge beaten by police

A senior Bihar BJP leader has said he was badly beaten up by policemen in the state capital on Sunday even after he introduced himself and told them he had stepped out of his residence during lockdown to buy essential items. Rakesh Kumar Singh, the state media in-charge who lives on Daroga Rai road in central Patna, said the incident happened near an R-Block temple when he was walking to a neighbourhood shop.

The policemen on patrol stopped Singh and asked why was he outside his home during lockdown. “I told them I am going to buy flour," Singh told PTI. Policemen then asked him what does he do.

“As I introduced myself as Bihar BJP unit media in-charge, a constable started raining batons on me. In a few seconds, the sub- inspector also started hurling lathi on me. They continue to beat me while I tried to run in my defence,” Singh alleged. He said he was left with bruises on the left thigh and a fractured left thumb.

Asked whether he has filed any police complaint,Singh said he has not done so but narrated the incident to senior party leaders, whO have assured him of action against the policemen. Kotwali police station SHO Ram ShankaR Singh said he talked to Rakesh Singh over phone and police are probing the matter.

Condemning the incident, Bihar BJPspokesman Prem Ranjan Patel urgedstate police chief Gupteshwar Pandey to punish the policemen.PTI AR SNS ABH ABH.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

SEZs urges govt to permit sale of goods in domestic mkt at discounted import duty

Pope calls for reduction or forgiveness of poor nations' debt

Boris Johnson says UK 'will defeat' coronavirus after leaving hospital

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Videos

Latest News

200 random samples test negative for COVID-19 in Puducherry

In a welcome outcome, samples collected at random in primary health centres PHCs across Puducherry have tested negative for coronavirus, indicating the infection is confined to areas from where six active COVID-19 cases in the union territo...

7 arrested for setting ablaze three shelter homes in Delhi

Seven people have been arrested for allegedly setting ablaze three shelter homes near Kashmiri Gate, police officials said on Sunday. A fire broke out at the shelter homes near Kashmere Gate around 6 pm on Saturday following which five fire...

Lockdown : People flout social distancing norms in Karnataka's Bagalkot

The locals in the Killa area of the district were seen flouting social distancing norms on Sunday. The area was sealed by the district administration after it was identified as a containment zone.According to the Union Health Ministry, a co...

COVID-19: WB govt makes wearing mask compulsory in public places

The West Bengal government on Sunday made wearing masks mandatory for people visiting public places, a senior official saidAn order to this effect was issued by Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha Sunday eveningMouth and nose should be covered by...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020