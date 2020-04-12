Mizoram intensifies screening along borders as COVID-19 cases spike in neighbouring states

Mizoram has intensified screening along inter-state and international borders following the surge in coronavirus cases in neighbouring states and countries, an official said on Sunday. Mizoram shares inter-state boundaries with Assam, Manipur and Tripura and also 722-km international border with Bangladesh and Myanmar.

Kolasib district deputy commissioner H Lalthlangliana told PTI that screening is being maintained strictly at two entry points - Vairengte and Bairabi along the Mizoram-Assam border where entry of only essential commodities is allowed. "All drivers and handyman, who transported essential commodities are being screened carefully and commodities are sanitized," he said, adding that only those essential commodities, which have obtained prior permission from state Home department are allowed to enter the state.

The DC aid that a sizeable numbers of policemen assisted by local volunteers have been deployed 24x7 in at least 63 points along the Mizoram-Assam border. Of the 63 entry gates, 43 are reachable by foot, he said.

According to the deputy commissioner, at least 50 people from Mizoram, who attempted to cross the border without permission, have been apprehended and were quarantined at a designated quarantine facility in Thingdawl near Kolasib town. Security has also been tightened along the Mizoram- Tripura border after a man in Tripuras Damchera has been found infected with COVID-19.

Official sources said on Sunday that disinfectant (sodium hypochloride) was sprayed at Langkaih bridge connecting Mizoram with Tripura and Medili bridge on Mizoram- Assam border on Saturday. The sources also said that at least 120 volunteers from Kanhmun village have been deployed along with policemen at entry point at Kanhmun on the Mizoram-Tripura border.

Mizoram Transport minister TJ Lalnuntluanga also expressed concern about the safety of drivers and other workers involved in the import and supply of food and other essential commodities. He said that they should be given utmost care because they are at high risk as much as those health workers and security personnel.

