Solapur reports first COVID-19 case and fatality

A 56-year-old man from Solapur district of Maharashtra has died of COVID-19 in Pune, a senior official said on Sunday. This was the first COVID-19 case as well as fatality from Solapur district, he said.

"The man was admitted in Pune civil hospital on April 10 following some ailments. He died the next day during treatment," he said. Samples of the deceased which were sent for testing returned positive for the novel coronavirus on Sunday, said Solapur district collector Milind Shambharkar.

He said close contacts of the deceased are being traced and his area of residence sealed off..

