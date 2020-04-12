COVID-19: WB govt makes wearing mask compulsory in public places

The West Bengal government on Sunday made wearing masks mandatory for people visiting public places, a senior official said

An order to this effect was issued by Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha Sunday evening

"Mouth and nose should be covered by facial masks or any other available piece of cloth which may even include a properly folded or rolled dupatta, gamcha, handkerchief or any such material that acts as a protective cover," said the order, signed by the Chief Secretary. "It is hereby directed that it shall be mandatory to use this cover always, especially when in public places." West Bengal has witnessed seven COVID-19 deaths and currently there are 95 active coronovirus cases.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.