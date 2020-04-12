'Team Assam' in fight against COVID-19: Sonowal

An all-party meeting called by Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Sunday decided to proceed unitedly as 'Team Assam' to tackle the challenges posed by COVID-19 and offer gratitude to the frontline personnel in this battle, including the health workers and police. Apart from the BJP and its ruling alliance partners AGP and BPF, all major opposition parties such as the Congress, AIUDF, CPI(M), CPI, CPI (ML), NCP, RJD and the Trinamool Congress put forward suggestions in combatting the coronavirus outbreak.

"Hosted an all-party meeting in Guwahati and discussed our united fight against #COVID19. I thanked them for their participation and valuable suggestions. We are all together in this fight. #TogetherWeCan," Sonowal said in a tweet after the meeting. Talking about the outcome of the discussion in another tweet, he said, "I am glad to share that leaders of all the political parties have taken a joint resolution to thank frontline health workers, security forces and all those who are leading our fight against #COVID19." "In this hour of crisis, we are together as #TeamAssam, serving the people." Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma informed the gathering about the state's preparedness and steps taken to prevent the outbreak of the disease.

"At an all-party meeting convened by HCM @sarbanandsonwal a collective decision was taken to extend our heartfelt gratefulness to frontline health workers, police, and all support staff who have displayed exemplary dedication in our battle against #Covid_19. We remain indebted," he said in a tweet. Former chief minister and senior Congress leader Tarun Gogoi, Assam BJP chief Ranjeet Kumar Dass, senior Congress leader Rakibul Hussain, Leader of the Opposition Debabrata Saikia, Independent Lok Sabha MP Naba Sarania, MP Biswajit Daimari and AIUDF MLA Hafiz Bashir Ahmed were among those who attended the meeting.

AGP president and Agriculture minister Atul Bora, Water Resources minister Keshab Mahanta and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary represented the BJP alliance partners in the meeting. Addressing reporters, Gogoi said, "We all assured to fight the coronavirus battle together. However, we are fighting two battles at this moment -- one for our physical health and another for our economic health. We have to win both the battles." The Congress is more worried about the economic health of the state as it will kill more people in the coming days if not addressed properly, the senior Congress leader added.

"We also pointed out about shortages of safety kits for medical staff. The government took our suggestions very seriously," Gogoi said. Issuing a statement later on the meeting, Chief Minister Sonowal said there is no denying that complete lockdown has had its effect on the livelihood activities of the people and overall economic health of the state.

"The government machinery has shown its commitment to make available all essential commodities within the reach of every individual. Different government agencies are working day in and day out to sustain the supply chain much to the satisfaction of the common people of the state," he added. Regarding the migrant workers and other people of Assam stranded in different parts of the country, Sonowal said the Assam Bhawans and Assam Houses in various states have been directed to take care of their accommodation and food.

He also informed that those patients from Assam who are stranded in other states and are fending for themselves, the government has decided to transfer Rs 25,000 to each of the beneficiaries' accounts to ensure a secure environment for them. The chief minister requested the leaders to maintain constant vigil in every constituency and bring to the government's notice if anyone is left out as the district administration has been directed to serve the people during the lockdown period.

Sonowal expressed gratitude to the leaders of the all-party meeting for mooting an idea of thanking all the frontline personnel right from doctors to sanitation workers, ASHA workers and ambulance drivers for putting in their best services in the fight against COVID-19..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

