Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pics of RSS workers 'manning' checkpost triggers row in Telangana

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 12-04-2020 22:22 IST | Created: 12-04-2020 22:22 IST
Pics of RSS workers 'manning' checkpost triggers row in Telangana

As photographs on social media purportedly showing RSS workers manning a police checkpost in Telangana triggered a row, a police inspector was shifted from there and officials on Sunday said no permission was given to the volunteers and they were told to leave the place. The RSS, on its part, dismissed as 'false' reports about its were checking ID cards at checkposts and said these were motivated by "narrow and vested interests".

Photographs circulated on social media purportedly showed RSS swayamsevaks manning a police check post on a highway in YadadriBhongirdistrict during the ongoing coronavirus lockdown with several netizens raising objections. They sought to know how RSS activists "carrying lathis" were allowed to man check post and 'verify' documents of motorists crossing it and demanded registration of cases against them.

Majlis Bachao Tehreek party spokesman Amjed Ullah Khan in a statement demanded clarification from Chief MinisterK Chandrasekhar Raoand sought to know whether it was soft- Hindutva policy of the TRS government or some pro-RSS officials in Telangana government doing it on their own. However, police said some college students in civil dress offered to volunteer and assisted the police personnel at a few check posts in food and water distribution for lorry drivers last week.

All of sudden they came in RSS uniform on April 9 and took some photos near the check post and they were not allowed and told to leave the place, a senior police official said. The Police Inspector (in-charge of the check post falling under Alair check post), has since been shifted and attached to the headquarters, police said adding nocase had been registered over the incident.

Reacting to the reports, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh Telangana State Secretary Kacham Ramesh said workers of the outfit do not interfere with the work of the administration and take up activities only after getting proper concurrence. The current news in some sections of media and social media alluding that Sangh swayamsevaks are checking ID cards in Telangana is false and motivated by narrow and vested interests," he said in a statement.

Ullah Khan also claimed that RSS workers were given official permission to manage rice distribution at PDS shops in Kamareddy district by the Tahsildar on April 1. But, Kamareddy District Collector A Sharath rejected it, saying there was no involvement of any volunteers and the government employees were clearly told to carry out the door-to-door distribution themselves.

Around 10 days ago, the Tahsildar of Kamareddy planned to involve volunteers for maintaining queue at fair price shops and when we came to know, I warned the Tahsildar to drop it. The ID cards of volunteers which were prepared were immediately cancelled. No volunteers were involved, the Collector told PTI on Sunday..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

SEZs urges govt to permit sale of goods in domestic mkt at discounted import duty

Boris Johnson says UK 'will defeat' coronavirus after leaving hospital

Pope calls for reduction or forgiveness of poor nations' debt

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Videos

Latest News

Pak soldiers shoot at 2 boats off Guj coast, fisherman injured

An Indian fisherman was injured on Sunday evening after personnel of the Pakistan Marines opened fire on two boats near the international maritime boundary line IMBL in the Arabian Sea off the coast of Okha in Gujarat, police said. The two ...

UP govt has set up panels to look into problems of various sectors: Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Sunday the state government has set up some committees which will work on different schemes after April 15 and contribute towards successfully fighting the novel coronavirus. The state go...

Enforce containment measures ruthlessly: Gehlot tells officials

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday asked officials to follow the governments containment strategy ruthlessly and survey every house to identify people infected with COVID-19 as soon as possible to stop the further spread of the...

Mizoram likely to decide on extending lockdown on Monday

The Mizoram government is mulling to extend the ongoing 21-day lockdown in the state and the Cabinet is likely to take a decision on this matter on Monday, officials said. The nationwide lockdown was imposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020