PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-04-2020 22:37 IST | Created: 12-04-2020 22:37 IST
Lodging arrangements made for those undergoing COVID-19 tests till reports come: Sources

Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Dev has directed officials to make accommodation arrangements for the people who undergo COVID-19 tests till their reports arrive, sources said on Sunday. Following his direction, over 740 rooms have been booked at various hotels and government facilities in Delhi, they said, adding each facility has been attached to a city hospital.

In New Delhi area, Hotel Ginger with 115 rooms has been attached with LNJP Hospital. Eighty-one rooms of the hotel franchise in east Delhi have been attached with GTB Hospital. Some DDA flats in Narela and Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board flats in Sultanpuri have also been designated for the purpose, official said.

The number of such rooms across Delhi is 742, they said. The tally of coronavirus cases in Delhi on Sunday rose to 1,154 with 85 fresh cases and five deaths reported in a day, taking the death toll to 24 as the number of containment zones in the national capital increased to 43.

