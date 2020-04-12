Two more labs to certify PPE body coveralls for protection from coronavirus
ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-04-2020 22:47 IST
At present, there are only two laboratories in the country which have been recognised by the central government for conducting tests and issuing certification for Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) body coveralls.
The two labs are South India Textile Research Association in Coimbatore and Defence Research and Development Establishment (DRDE) in Gwalior under Ordnance Factory Board (OFB). (ANI)
