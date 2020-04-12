Coronavirus: 2 more deaths, 104 new cases reported in Rajasthan

Rajasthan reported two more coronavirus-related deaths on Sunday, taking their number to 11, as over 100 new COVID-19 cases surfaced in the state, officials said here. With this, the number of confirmed cases climbs to 804, they added.

Tests were conducted on two people who had died on Saturday and their reports come out as positive for the virus on Sunday, Additional Chief Secretary Rohit Kumar Singh said. A 13-year-old girl from Jaipur died at the JK loan hospital while undergoing treatment for intestine perforation and septicaemia, whereas a 60-year-old diabetic man from Tonk district who had come here for a surgery also died. Both tested positive for COVID-19. "As many as 104 new cases have come up today in 11 districts of the state," Singh added. Of the fresh cases, 15 are in Banswara, 12 in Tonk, eight each in Jodhpur and Bikaner, seven in Kota, five in Nagaur, three in Churu, two in Hanumangarh, one each in Jaisalmer and Sikar, and two are evacuees from Iran who landed in Jodhpur airport last month. The state's coronavirus count includes two Italian citizens and 52 people brought back from Iran and lodged at Army health centres in Jodhpur and Jaisalmer. Jaipur has reported the highest number of 341 cases so far.

The state is under a lockdown from March 22 and a massive survey and screening is underway to trace the contagion..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.