Maharashtra CM directs police to act against perpetrators of violence against women

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh has expressed concern over the spike in incidents of violence, harassment and molestation of women since the lockdown was enforced to contain COVID-19. "Some twisted men indulging in such acts against women mistakenly assume the police are too busy enforcing the lockdown to take any action against them. But nothing could be further from the truth," said the Home Minister.

"I have instructed the police to invoke the strongest punitive charges and take strict actionag against such men," he added. He also expressed concern over the incidents of domestic violence against women.

"We have strong laws in place to take this on and I have let it be known that any tardiness in bringing such culprits to book will not be tolerated," said the minister. He further advised men to ensure that their actions and words do not harm a woman's dignity and said, "This is a state which takes pride in Savitribai Phule's legacy. Women should and will be safe here." (ANI)

