TMC MP organises community kitchen, feeds 50,000 people amid lockdown

Trinamool Congress MP and senior party leader Abhishek Banerjee on Sunday organised a community kitchen in his constituency Diamond Harbour in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district, feeding more than 50,000 people amid the nationwide lockdown. Banerjee, the nephew of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, had last week announced that Kalpataru scheme will commence from Sunday under which people will be fed through 21 community kitchens organised in his constituency.

"With almost 60k+ requests in the last 3 days, I am pleased to announce that 'Kalpataru' has been able to deliver 57,855 meals on the very first day. Personally, there is no greater sense of fulfilment for a public representative than to support the distressed in their hour of need," he tweeted. The food was distributed by maintaining social distancing norms and everyone had worn masks, TMC leaders said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.