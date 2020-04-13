Canada welcomes oil cut deal, says it is committed to achieving price certainty

Canada on Sunday formally welcomed a deal by OPEC and allies to cut oil output by a record amount, saying Ottawa was committed to achieving price certainty and economic stability.

"This is good. We welcome any news that brings stability to global oil markets," Natural Resources Minister Seamus O'Regan said in a statement emailed to Reuters.

