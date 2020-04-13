Left Menu
Iraqi oil minister says big oil cut deal will help to stabilize oil market

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 13-04-2020 03:49 IST | Created: 13-04-2020 03:49 IST
Iraq's oil minister said late on Sunday that the big oil cut deal reached at an OPEC+ meeting would help stabilize the market. Thamer al-Ghadhban said in a statement that the "massive oil cut deal will help lower oil inventories and boost prices."

OPEC and allies led by Russia agreed on Sunday to cut oil output by a record amount to support oil prices amid the coronavirus pandemic.

