Left Menu
Development News Edition

UN chief saddened by destruction in Pacific countries due to cyclone Harold

"The Secretary-General commends the governments and first responders in the affected countries for their pre-emptive work to make people safe ahead of the storm and to meet their immediate needs afterward", Mr. Dujarric continued.

UN | Updated: 13-04-2020 08:15 IST | Created: 13-04-2020 08:15 IST
UN chief saddened by destruction in Pacific countries due to cyclone Harold
Cyclone Harold hit as countries worldwide are working to contain the spread of COVID-19. Image Credit: Twitter(@antonioguterres)

The United Nations stands ready to support four Pacific island nations devastated by the passing of Tropical Cyclone Harold last week.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres was deeply saddened by reports of the loss of lives and destruction in Vanuatu, Fiji, the Solomon Islands, and Tonga, according to a statement issued on Sunday by his Spokesperson.

"The Secretary-General expresses his deep solidarity with the people of the Pacific as they face the impact of this cyclone, along with other climate-related challenges, as well as the coronavirus pandemic, which adds a worrying new dimension to existing vulnerabilities", said Spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric.

The monster storm has left more than two dozen people dead, according to media reports, while homes, buildings, and food crops were destroyed.

Thousands urgently need shelter, water, sanitation, and food.

"The Secretary-General commends the governments and first responders in the affected countries for their pre-emptive work to make people safe ahead of the storm and to meet their immediate needs afterward", Mr. Dujarric continued.

"The United Nations stands ready to support these efforts".

The UN Children's Fund (UNICEF) is assisting authorities in Vanuatu, Fiji, and the Solomon Islands to reach those children most in need, the agency's representative in the region, Sheldon Yett, said on Twitter.

Cyclone Harold hit as countries worldwide are working to contain the spread of COVID-19.

There have been nearly 1.7 million cases of the new coronavirus disease globally, and more than 105,000 deaths, according to the latest data from the World Health Organization (WHO).

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SEZs urges govt to permit sale of goods in domestic mkt at discounted import duty

Boris Johnson says UK 'will defeat' coronavirus after leaving hospital

Pope calls for reduction or forgiveness of poor nations' debt

Nagpur: 4 of 14 new coronavirus patients Nizamuddin attendees

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitality post-COVID 19: Adapting quickly to better serve customers for revival

Hotels being used as quarantine centers is positively impacting consumer sentiment regarding the sectors ability to handle the pandemic....

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: 59 Indians among 233 new cases in Singapore

Fifty-nine Indians are among 233 new coronavirus cases reported in Singapore, taking the total number of COVID-19 patients in the city-state to 2,532, the Health Ministry has said. Of the new cases, 51 are linked to known clusters while 15 ...

Andrea Bocelli performs live from Milan cathedral on Easter Sunday

Italian music icon Andrea Bocelli delivered an inspiring live performance from an empty Milan cathedral as he aimed to spread joy and hope in the times of the coronavirus on Easter Sunday. Italy is the worst hit country in Europe with over ...

Trio of young stars dominate in MLB The Show Players League

Baseballs young stars dominated Day 3 of the MLB The Show Players League on Sunday, as Bo Bichette Toronto, Fernando Tatis Jr. San Diego and Jeff McNeil New York Mets each went 3-1. Bichette started off 3-0, beating Ryne Stanek and the Miam...

PM Modi pays tribute to martyrs of Jallianwala Bagh massacre

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid tribute to martyrs who lost their lives in the Jallianwala Bagh massacre and said, their valour will inspire Indians for the years to come. I bow to those martyrs who were killed mercilessly in Ja...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020