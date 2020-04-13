Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dhubri person connected to Tablighi Jamaat tests positive for COVID-19: Assam Health Minister

One more person from Dhubri, linked to the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi, has tested positive for COVID-19, Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Monday.

ANI | Dhubri (Assam) | Updated: 13-04-2020 10:55 IST | Created: 13-04-2020 10:55 IST
Dhubri person connected to Tablighi Jamaat tests positive for COVID-19: Assam Health Minister
Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

One more person from Dhubri, linked to the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi, has tested positive for COVID-19, Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Monday. The total number of COVID-19 positive patients in Assam now stand at 30.

"Another person from Dhubri, connected with Tablighi Jamaat meet at Nizamuddin Markaz, has been found COVID-19 positive. The total number of COVID-19 patients in Assam now stands at 30," Sarma tweeted. The total number of positive coronavirus cases across the country rose to 9,152, including 7,987 active cases of the virus, 856 cured/discharged and 308 deaths, as per the data provided by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare today morning. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SEZs urges govt to permit sale of goods in domestic mkt at discounted import duty

Boris Johnson says UK 'will defeat' coronavirus after leaving hospital

Pope calls for reduction or forgiveness of poor nations' debt

Nagpur: 4 of 14 new coronavirus patients Nizamuddin attendees

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitality post-COVID 19: Adapting quickly to better serve customers for revival

Hotels being used as quarantine centers is positively impacting consumer sentiment regarding the sectors ability to handle the pandemic....

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Videos

Latest News

My mother always told me you will come back to Manchester United: Paul Pogba

French midfielder Paul Pogba revealed that, after leaving Manchester United in 2012, his mother was confident of him returning to the club. Pogba came through the youth ranks at Old Trafford while Sir Alex Ferguson was in charge but after o...

India plans to resume some manufacturing amid lockdown - sources

India is planning to restart some manufacturing after April 15 to help offset the economic damage of a nationwide coronavirus lockdown, two government sources said, even as it weighs extending the lockdown.The 21-day lockdown of Indias more...

New Zealand, Australia say too soon to ease restrictions despite coronavirus slowdown

Officials in New Zealand and Australia, hailed globally for their early signs of success in combating the spread of the coronavirus, said on Monday it is too soon to start easing social distancing rules or reopening their economies. The rat...

OPEC+ oil producers agree on deal to cut output by 9.7m barrels

Big oil producers led by Saudi Arabia and Russia agreed on Sunday to cut output by 9.7 million barrels a day as energy markets grapple with the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic. The biggest oil deal in history was clinched after three ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020