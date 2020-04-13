COVID-19 lockdown: Sewadars, their families offer prayers at Patna gurudwara on Baisakhi

Sewadars and their family members on Monday offered prayers at Takhat Shri Harimandir Ji Gurudwara in Patna on the occasion of Baisakhi as the entry of general public is closed due to the coronavirus lockdown. "Due to the lockdown, we are not observing the occasion as it is usually celebrated. We are simply offering our prayers at the gurudwara. People have been asked to offer prayers at their own homes," Surjeet Singh, a Sewadar at the Gurudwara, told ANI.

Another sewadar said that there are no celebrations this year, and added that they are only offering prayers to follow traditions. Baisakhi marks the Sikh New Year and is a spring harvest festival celebrated in Punjab and other parts of north India.

Entry to religious places, including gurudwaras, temples, mosques, and churches, is closed to prevent congregations amid the coronavirus lockdown across the country. So far, 64 coronavirus cases and one death related to the infection have been reported in Bihar. (ANI)

