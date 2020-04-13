Leopard strays into Gujarat residential complex, kills pet dog

A pet dog died after being attacked by a leopard which strayed into a residential area in Gujarat's Una city. The incident was caught on CCTV cameras installed in the premises.

The big cat entered a verandah of Golden City Society and attacked the dark-coloured canine. In the video caught on CCTV, the dog was seen struggling to release itself from the leopard's grip and was left badly injured.

Eventually, leopard left the spot and the dog died due to the injuries. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.