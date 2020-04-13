Excise police conducts search operation in govt liquor shops in Andhra village

Amid nationwide lockdown in the wake of COVID-19, the excise police of Krishna district conducted search operations in government liquor shops in the Vuyyuru village here. Local village secretariat staff and excise staff participated in verification of existing liquor stocks and any discrepancies in stock position since the start of the three-week nationwide lockdown, which began on March 24.

Liquor sales are prohibited in Andhra Pradesh amid lockdown. 12 more COVID-19 cases were reported from Andhra Pradesh on Monday, taking the state's tally of coronavirus cases to 432, according to the state health department. (ANI)

