Russia's oil output down to 11.24 million bpd on April 1-12 - source

Russia's average oil production was down to 11.24 million barrels per day (bpd) on April 1-12, an oil industry source told Reuters on Monday. The average oil production in Russia last month was at 11.29 million bpd. The energy ministry did not immediately reply to a Reuters request for comment.

Russia, the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and some other nations have finalized a deal to take 10 million bpd off the market from May to help stabilize oil prices hit by low demand amid the coronavirus outbreak.

