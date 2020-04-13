Left Menu
Visas of foreigners residing in India due to COVID-19 restrictions extended till April 30: MHA

The Home Ministry said on Monday that it had granted consular services on gratis basis to foreigners residing in India due to travel restrictions in the context of COVID-19 outbreak and visas of those which were to expire between February 1 and April 30 have have been extended till April 30.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-04-2020 17:37 IST | Created: 13-04-2020 17:37 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

"In order to remove confusion in the public, it is to inform that Union Ministry for Home Affairs (MHA) on March 28 had granted consular services on gratis basis to foreign nationals, presently residing in India due to travel restrictions in context of COVID-19 outbreak till April 30," MHA said in a release.

"Regular visa, e-visa or stay stipulation of such foreigners stranded in India due to travel restrictions by Indian Authorities and whose visas have expired/would be expiring between 01.02.2020 (midnight) and 30.04.2020 (midnight) would be extended till April 30 (midnight) on gratis basis, after online application by foreigners," the ministry added. (ANI)

