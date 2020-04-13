Maharashtra Minister tests negative for COVID-19 but quarantined for 14 days

Maharashtra Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad on Monday shared his coronavirus test report which declared him COVID-19 negative but he has been advised 14-day quarantine by the doctors. Awhad was advised to go into quarantine after a policeman with whom Awhad had come into contact a few days ago tested positive for COVID-19. Also, a journalist, who had interviewed Awhad, tested positive yesterday.

Awhad shared a video message through which he informed the public about his test result. He also said that all the community kitchens and food distribution to the needy in his constituency Mumbra in Thane and Solapur district to which he is a Guardian Minister will continue as usual. However, he said that he will not be personally observing these community kitchens and food distribution in Mumbra and Solapur as he will be in quarantine. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.