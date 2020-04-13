Left Menu
Five new COVID-19 cases reported in Jharkhand, state tally at 24

Five more people tested positive for COVID 19 in the state on Monday, increasing the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases to 24

ANI | Ranchi (Jharkahnd) | Updated: 13-04-2020 22:08 IST | Created: 13-04-2020 22:08 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The state health department said that out of the five cases, three were reported from Ranchi's Hinpiri while one case each was reported from Bokaro and Giridih.

India's count of positive COVID-19 cases has risen to 9,352, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Monday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

